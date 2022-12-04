Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 127,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.48. 582,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,817. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.