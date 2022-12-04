Bramshill Investments LLC Increases Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after buying an additional 777,516 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7,578.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 529,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,795,000 after buying an additional 241,016 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,338,000 after buying an additional 138,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

AGR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

