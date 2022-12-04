Bramshill Investments LLC Increases Stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) by 1,224.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,771 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 32,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,543. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $12.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

