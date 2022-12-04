Bramshill Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,196,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter.

BLW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 96,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,686. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

