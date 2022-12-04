Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 4,749 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.85. 1,610,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.