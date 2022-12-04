Bramshill Investments LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,281,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496,032 shares during the quarter. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust makes up approximately 5.3% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 6.35% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $44,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 21.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock remained flat at $9.76 during trading hours on Friday. 305,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,370. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

