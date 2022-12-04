Brandywine Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Brandywine Trust Co. trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 0.2% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 66.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 127.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 94,671 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. 4,541,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,304. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

