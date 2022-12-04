BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Up 12.9% in November

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 583,000 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,607,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 255,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

