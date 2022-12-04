Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,200 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 468,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Bright Lights Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,246. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 0.4% during the first quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 553,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $28,000. RPO LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 1.5% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 959,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $153,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

