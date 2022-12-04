Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Price Target at $19.88

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Resources Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 239,736 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,094,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $196,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRK opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.