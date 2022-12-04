Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Target Price at GBX 1,129.71

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,129.71 ($13.51).

Several brokerages have commented on SGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.76) to GBX 960 ($11.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 985 ($11.78) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.77) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.44) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.67) per share, with a total value of £198,657.32 ($237,656.80).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 819.60 ($9.81) on Friday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.04). The stock has a market cap of £9.91 billion and a PE ratio of 242.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 777.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 930.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

