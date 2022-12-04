Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,135.99

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,135.99 ($25.55) and traded as high as GBX 2,190 ($26.20). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,190 ($26.20), with a volume of 2,874 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,350 ($28.11) to GBX 2,250 ($26.92) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £354.98 million and a P/E ratio of 15.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,953.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,134.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,917 ($22.93), for a total transaction of £48,519.27 ($58,044.35). In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($26.32), for a total transaction of £19,998 ($23,923.91). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,917 ($22.93), for a total transaction of £48,519.27 ($58,044.35). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,221 shares of company stock worth $14,068,634.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

