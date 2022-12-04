BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Down 12.2% in November

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other BRP Group news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in BRP Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 315,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,027. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -98.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

