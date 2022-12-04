BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.43

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.43 and traded as high as C$3.84. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.79, with a volume of 81,230 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTB.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$321.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.92.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Featured Articles

