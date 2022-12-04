Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Short Interest Update

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,080,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 22,160,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $110,563.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,793.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 26,408 shares of company stock worth $142,539 over the last three months. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 15.0% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of BFLY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,325. Butterfly Network has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $691.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 204.70%. The company had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

