Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Up 12.7% in November

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 207,569 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 101,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,522. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.