CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Down 18.9% in November

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2022

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMPGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at CalAmp

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,159.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 194,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $809,536.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,423,759 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,837.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,159.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 673,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,822. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 357,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 813.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 505,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 449,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Craig Hallum raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

CalAmp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CAMP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. 164,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,609. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.21. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

