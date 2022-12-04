CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Down 18.9% in November

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at CalAmp

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,159.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 194,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $809,536.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,423,759 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,837.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,159.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 673,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,822. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 357,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 813.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 505,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 449,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CalAmp Trading Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Craig Hallum raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Shares of CAMP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. 164,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,609. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.21. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

