California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.1 %

California Water Service Group stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.44.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,944 shares of company stock worth $178,989. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,085,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

