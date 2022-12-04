Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$1.30

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Questor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of QST opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.26 million and a P/E ratio of -8.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.83. Questor Technology has a one year low of C$0.77 and a one year high of C$1.89.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

