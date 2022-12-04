Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $82.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $130.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 116.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 11.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

