Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $82.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.53.
Elastic Stock Performance
Shares of ESTC stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $130.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 116.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 11.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
