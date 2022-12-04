Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Price Target to C$0.80

Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Kraken Robotics stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Featured Stories

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

