Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Price Target to C$0.80

Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Kraken Robotics Stock Performance
Kraken Robotics stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
