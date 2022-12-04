Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $127.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

