Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAPR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance
Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,575. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Featured Articles
