Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAPR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,575. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 138,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 52,611 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

