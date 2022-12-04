Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 550 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 146.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 112,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $391.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.