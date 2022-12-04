Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 8,026 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

GNL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,666.67%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

