Captrust Financial Advisors Has $109,000 Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 172.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,108. The firm has a market cap of $469.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.83. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.