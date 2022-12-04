Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $108,000 Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 195,933 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the period.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $19.45. 133,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $475.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Fidus Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.