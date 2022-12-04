Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 708,603 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 461,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 271,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after acquiring an additional 203,082 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.93. 128,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,690. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cardiovascular Systems

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

