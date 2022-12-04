Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
