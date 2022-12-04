Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

About Carver Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ CARV remained flat at $4.19 during trading on Friday. 14,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,724. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

