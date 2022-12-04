Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Price Target Lowered to $0.39 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $0.90 to $0.39 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CZOO. Berenberg Bank raised Cazoo Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cazoo Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.61.
Cazoo Group Price Performance
CZOO opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cazoo Group has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $8.25.
About Cazoo Group
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
