Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Price Target Lowered to $0.39 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $0.90 to $0.39 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CZOO. Berenberg Bank raised Cazoo Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cazoo Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.61.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Cazoo Group Price Performance

CZOO opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cazoo Group has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cazoo Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cazoo Group by 926.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 138,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.