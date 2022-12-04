CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The firm has a market cap of $401.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,123,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 305,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 54,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

