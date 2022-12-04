Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Short Interest Up 5.7% in November

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Cowen cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair cut Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.47. 230,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,274. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $847.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 867.35% and a net margin of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,232 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 601,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 821,364 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.