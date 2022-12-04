Celo Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.44 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.44 million and approximately $362,520.35 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,622,100 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

