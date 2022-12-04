Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $113.45

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.45 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 108.65 ($1.30). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 874 shares traded.

Celtic Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.29. The firm has a market cap of £105.40 million and a PE ratio of 2,230.00.

About Celtic

(Get Rating)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.