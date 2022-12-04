Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenntro Electric Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenntro Electric Group Trading Up 2.8 %

CENN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,163. Cenntro Electric Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

