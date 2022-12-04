Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVCY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.