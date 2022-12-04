Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Update

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 117,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Charah Solutions Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of CHRA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,363. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charah Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp acquired 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,327.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 622,250 shares of company stock valued at $488,783 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charah Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

CHRA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

