Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Short Interest Update

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 656,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRGE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Charge Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGE. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charge Enterprises in the third quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the third quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the third quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charge Enterprises by 85.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Stock Down 2.4 %

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

CRGE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 330,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Charge Enterprises has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $8.46.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

