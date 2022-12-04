Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Update

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.77. 1,551,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,426. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,287.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,287.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 231,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,208 shares of company stock worth $1,549,651. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $61,849,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,330,000 after buying an additional 933,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $34,636,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 47.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after buying an additional 700,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

