Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Up 8.6% in November

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.57. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $463.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

