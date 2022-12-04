City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Short Interest Up 7.7% in November

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 956,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other City news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,532 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $156,493.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,516.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $447,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,254 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in City by 452.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 45,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in City by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in City during the second quarter valued at $3,013,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in City by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

City Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHCO. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.43. 45,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,585. City has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.02.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. City had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

