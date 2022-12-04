Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIVB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Hovde Group increased their target price on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $361.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.80. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 93.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.