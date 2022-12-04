Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Update

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Clarim Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 1.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 1.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 0.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,252,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 864,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarim Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRM remained flat at $10.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,763. Clarim Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Clarim Acquisition Company Profile

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

