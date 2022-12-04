Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Update

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

CMTG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 240,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $21.09.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 55.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.04%.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

