ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 114,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearOne in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne Trading Up 3.4 %

CLRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 65,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.39.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.