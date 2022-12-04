Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 183 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 87.8% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

ETN stock opened at $163.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $174.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.23.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

