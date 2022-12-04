Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,259. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $123.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $150.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $352.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $327.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

