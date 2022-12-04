Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 276 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,849,000 after purchasing an additional 65,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.