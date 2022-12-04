Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 906 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,275,000 after buying an additional 768,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after buying an additional 166,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SO opened at $67.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

