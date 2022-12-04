Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. KBC Group NV grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

